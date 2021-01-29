Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chief Petty Officers Induct New Chiefs in Modified Induction Period

    Chief Petty Officers Induct New Chiefs in Modified Induction Period

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Chief selects from the Monterey Peninsula, YNC (SW/AW/IW) Crystal Bowyer, CTNC (IW/SG) Charles Heinen and ITC (SW/IW) Hector Rosario, clutch the vessels that hold their Charge Books following the pinning ceremony in King Auditorium, Jan. 29. Bowyer serves on staff at Defense Language Institute and Heinen and Rosario are NPS students in the Master of Applied Cyber Operations curriculum. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 19:44
    Photo ID: 6504690
    VIRIN: 210129-D-AE587-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Petty Officers Induct New Chiefs in Modified Induction Period, by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chief Petty Officers Induct New Chiefs in Modified Induction Period

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    heritage
    tradition
    Chief
    pinning
    Chiefs Mess
    Navy Chiefs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT