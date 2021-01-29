Chief Petty Officers Induct New Chiefs in Modified Induction Period

Chief selects from the Monterey Peninsula, YNC (SW/AW/IW) Crystal Bowyer, CTNC (IW/SG) Charles Heinen and ITC (SW/IW) Hector Rosario, clutch the vessels that hold their Charge Books following the pinning ceremony in King Auditorium, Jan. 29. Bowyer serves on staff at Defense Language Institute and Heinen and Rosario are NPS students in the Master of Applied Cyber Operations curriculum. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

