36th FSS Airmen volunteer at Latte Heights Park on Guam

Chief Master Sgt. Terry Jackson, 36th Force Support Squadron chief enlisted manager, paints the inside of a tunnel during a beautification event at Latte Heights Park, Mangilao, Guam, Jan. 30, 2021. This community outreach event was organized through the Andersen Air Force Base Sister Village Sister Squadron program, in which squadron volunteers collaborate with Guam residents in events to strengthen their friendship and partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

