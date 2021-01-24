Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly

Multi-component Soldiers from 311th Signal Command (Theater) attempt to puncture and decompress the lungs of a simulated patient to help regain breathing during the command's Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021 at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii. The event was conducted to train Soldiers on Army Warrior Tasks. Soldiers learned litter-carrying procedures and how to apply medical first aid to head, open chest and abdominal wounds (Official U.S. Army photo by Kawaiola Nahale).
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 19:38
|Photo ID:
|6504679
|VIRIN:
|210124-A-QL164-014
|Resolution:
|600x800
|Size:
|150.7 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
