    Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly [Image 2 of 2]

    Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2021

    311th Signal Command (Theater)

    Multi-component Soldiers from 311th Signal Command (Theater) attempt to puncture and decompress the lungs of a simulated patient to help regain breathing during the command's Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021 at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii. The event was conducted to train Soldiers on Army Warrior Tasks. Soldiers learned litter-carrying procedures and how to apply medical first aid to head, open chest and abdominal wounds (Official U.S. Army photo by Kawaiola Nahale).

    Date Taken: 01.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 19:38
    Photo ID: 6504679
    VIRIN: 210124-A-QL164-014
    Resolution: 600x800
    Size: 150.7 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

