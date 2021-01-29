Mitscher Conducts C2X

210129-N-QD512-1113 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2020) Chief Electronics Technician Oliver Bonwell, from Omaha, Nebraska, is pinned during a chief pinning ceremony aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). Mitscher is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

Date Taken: 01.29.2021