Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mitscher Conducts C2X [Image 1 of 8]

    Mitscher Conducts C2X

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210128-N-QD512-1078 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2020) Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Kenneth Long, from Beaufort, South Carolina, pulls a fuse aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). Mitscher is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 19:28
    Photo ID: 6504670
    VIRIN: 210128-N-QD512-1078
    Resolution: 5158x3443
    Size: 870.5 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mitscher Conducts C2X [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mitscher Conducts C2X
    Mitscher Conducts C2X
    Mitscher Conducts C2X
    Mitscher Conducts C2X
    Mitscher Conducts C2X
    Mitscher Conducts C2X
    Mitscher Conducts C2X
    Mitscher Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Atlantic Ocean
    CSG-2
    "Mitscher
    C2F
    DDG 57
    C2X"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT