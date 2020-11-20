Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Soldier for Life Center Micro Market

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Soldier for Life Center Micro Market

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    11.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Exchange micro market at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, offers Soldiers a variety of better-for-you meal, snack and beverage options in a contactless shopping environment. The Exchange oversees more than 100 self-serve micro markets worldwide.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 17:14
    Photo ID: 6504484
    VIRIN: 210201-D-DO482-0001
    Resolution: 2048x1317
    Size: 867.65 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Soldier for Life Center Micro Market, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exchange Micro Markets Deliver Contactless Convenience to Army and Air Force Installations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    shopmyexchange.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT