A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor with the 325th Fighter Wing undergoes pre-flight checks at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2021. As part of a routine night flying exercise, the jet was staged on the flight line in preparation for take-off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6504418
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-DB615-1024
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Night Flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
