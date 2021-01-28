Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptor Night Flight

    F-22 Raptor Night Flight

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor with the 325th Fighter Wing undergoes pre-flight checks at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2021. As part of a routine night flying exercise, the jet was staged on the flight line in preparation for take-off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    This work, F-22 Raptor Night Flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    F-22
    Raptor
    Tyndall
    TAFB
    325th FW
    325th Fighter Wing

