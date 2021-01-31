Maintenance Airmen push Dover through nor’easter

Airmen from the 436th Airlift Wing prepare C-5M Super Galaxies for a snow and rain mixture at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 31, 2021. Despite a prolonged nor’easter, the base maintained normal operations and prepared for additional snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

