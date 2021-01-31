Airmen from the 436th Airlift Wing prepare C-5M Super Galaxies for a snow and rain mixture at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 31, 2021. Despite a prolonged nor’easter, the base maintained normal operations and prepared for additional snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 16:14
|Photo ID:
|6504406
|VIRIN:
|210131-F-BO262-1028
|Resolution:
|4928x2864
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance Airmen push Dover through nor’easter [Image 9 of 9], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
