Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maintenance Airmen push Dover through nor’easter [Image 2 of 9]

    Maintenance Airmen push Dover through nor’easter

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maintainers from the 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tow a C-5M Super Galaxy from the flight line to a hangar for maintenance at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 31, 2021. Despite a prolonged nor’easter, the base maintained normal operations and prepared for additional snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 16:13
    Photo ID: 6504395
    VIRIN: 210131-F-BO262-1007
    Resolution: 4582x3050
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance Airmen push Dover through nor’easter [Image 9 of 9], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance Airmen push Dover through nor’easter
    Maintenance Airmen push Dover through nor’easter
    Maintenance Airmen push Dover through nor’easter
    Maintenance Airmen push Dover through nor’easter
    Maintenance Airmen push Dover through nor’easter
    Maintenance Airmen push Dover through nor’easter
    Maintenance Airmen push Dover through nor’easter
    Maintenance Airmen push Dover through nor’easter
    Maintenance Airmen push Dover through nor’easter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT