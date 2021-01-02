Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citizen-Airmen to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations

    Citizen-Airmen to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew French, 125th Fighter Wing commander, briefs about half of the 60 Airmen activated to support the COVID-19 vaccination mission at Regency Mall during outprocessing at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, FL, Feb. 1. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 10:19
    Photo ID: 6503760
    VIRIN: 210201-Z-XV261-1020
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizen-Airmen to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    125th Fighter Wing Airmen to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

