Citizen-Airmen to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew French, 125th Fighter Wing commander, briefs about half of the 60 Airmen activated to support the COVID-19 vaccination mission at Regency Mall during outprocessing at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, FL, Feb. 1. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US