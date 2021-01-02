About half of the 60 Airmen activated to support the COVID-19 vaccination mission at Regency Mall outprocess at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, FL, Feb. 1. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 10:18
|Photo ID:
|6503759
|VIRIN:
|210201-Z-XV261-1011
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Citizen-Airmen to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
125th Fighter Wing Airmen to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations
LEAVE A COMMENT