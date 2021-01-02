Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citizen-Airmen to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 1 of 3]

    Citizen-Airmen to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    About half of the 60 Airmen activated to support the COVID-19 vaccination mission at Regency Mall outprocess at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, FL, Feb. 1. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 10:18
    Photo ID: 6503759
    VIRIN: 210201-Z-XV261-1011
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizen-Airmen to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

