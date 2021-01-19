Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, U.S. Army train with Royal Saudi Air Force during air defense exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    USAF, U.S. Army train with Royal Saudi Air Force during air defense exercise

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Wes Wright 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 77th Fighter Generation Squadron trained with the U.S. Army and Royal Saud Air Force to execute a joint force and partner nation exercise called Desert Mirage II, Jan. 19-20, 2020. The event was a two-day live fly exercise aimed at developing bilateral defensive counter air and integrated air defense capabilities. The exercise also enhanced interoperability between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and the RSAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Wes Wright)

