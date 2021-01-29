Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Landing Support Battalion provides air transportation support at K5R Airfield [Image 11 of 13]

    3rd Landing Support Battalion provides air transportation support at K5R Airfield

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Harvey 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Benjamin Ludwig, a fixed-wing aircraft mechanic with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and native of Boulder, Colorado, secures a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle to the floor of a KC-130 aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 29, 2021. 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), provides reliable air transportation support for Marines arriving and departing from Okinawa, Japan. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Harvey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Landing Support Battalion provides air transportation support at K5R Airfield [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Ryan Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing
    K5R
    3rd Landing Support Battalion

