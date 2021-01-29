U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, load a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle and trailer into a KC-130 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 29, 2021. 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, provides reliable air transportation support for Marines arriving and departing from Okinawa, Japan. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Harvey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 01:25 Photo ID: 6503429 VIRIN: 210129-M-SX657-0280 Resolution: 6357x4238 Size: 11.99 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Landing Support Battalion provides air transportation support at K5R Airfield [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Ryan Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.