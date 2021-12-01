A bigger, better facility for AIT Soldiers

The 733rd Civil Engineer Division coordinated the construction of a high-bay aviation maintenance instructional building, which will augment the existing facility currently utilized by the 128th Aviation Brigade for training future helicopter mechanics. Construction of the facility began last year, and is expected to be completed in late 2021. (Courtesy rendering by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

