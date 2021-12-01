Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A bigger, better facility for AIT Soldiers

    A bigger, better facility for AIT Soldiers

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    The 733rd Civil Engineer Division coordinated the construction of a high-bay aviation maintenance instructional building, which will augment the existing facility currently utilized by the 128th Aviation Brigade for training future helicopter mechanics. Construction of the facility began last year, and is expected to be completed in late 2021. (Courtesy rendering by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 22:32
    Photo ID: 6503351
    VIRIN: 210122-F-F3321-0001
    Resolution: 746x262
    Size: 32.31 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A bigger, better facility for AIT Soldiers, by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A bigger, better facility for AIT Soldiers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    AIT
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    128th Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT