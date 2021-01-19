Fort Eustis policeman awarded for saving life

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Charles Tipper, 733rd Security Forces Squadron police officer, stands with his family during a simple medal presentation ceremony on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 20, 2021. Tipper received the Department of the Air Force Command Civilian Award for Valor for helping save the life of an infant May, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

    Law Enforcement
    Military Police
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    733rd SFS
    Command Civilian Award for Valor

