Fort Eustis policeman awarded for saving life

Charles Tipper, 733rd Security Forces Squadron police officer, stands with his family during a simple medal presentation ceremony on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 20, 2021. Tipper received the Department of the Air Force Command Civilian Award for Valor for helping save the life of an infant May, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

