    Kentucky Air Guardsmen receive COVID-19 vaccination

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Wilkinson (right), Kentucky’s assistant adjutant general for Air, is administered a COVID-19 vaccination by Master Sgt. Natasha Perry, a medic with the 123rd Medical Group, at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville Ky., Jan. 9, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    COVID vaccinations underway for military members at 123rd Airlift Wing

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    COVID-19

