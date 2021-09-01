Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Wilkinson (right), Kentucky’s assistant adjutant general for Air, is administered a COVID-19 vaccination by Master Sgt. Natasha Perry, a medic with the 123rd Medical Group, at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville Ky., Jan. 9, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.31.2021 21:07 Photo ID: 6503318 VIRIN: 210109-Z-DI861-0100 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 3.62 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Air Guardsmen receive COVID-19 vaccination, by SSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.