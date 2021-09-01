Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Wilkinson (right), Kentucky’s assistant adjutant general for Air, is administered a COVID-19 vaccination by Master Sgt. Natasha Perry, a medic with the 123rd Medical Group, at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville Ky., Jan. 9, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2021 21:07
|Photo ID:
|6503318
|VIRIN:
|210109-Z-DI861-0100
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kentucky Air Guardsmen receive COVID-19 vaccination, by SSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
COVID vaccinations underway for military members at 123rd Airlift Wing
LEAVE A COMMENT