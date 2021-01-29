Official Air Force photo for Maj. Nathan Mueller. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John E. Hillier)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2021 10:30
|Photo ID:
|6503143
|VIRIN:
|210129-Z-ZJ131-1001
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|KNOB NOSTER, MO, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Hometown:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Official Air Force photo for Maj. Nathan Mueller. [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
131st Bomb Wing names Outstanding Airmen of the Year
