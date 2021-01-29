Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Official Air Force photo for Maj. Nathan Mueller. [Image 5 of 6]

    Official Air Force photo for Maj. Nathan Mueller.

    KNOB NOSTER, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Hillier 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Official Air Force photo for Maj. Nathan Mueller. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John E. Hillier)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 10:30
    Photo ID: 6503143
    VIRIN: 210129-Z-ZJ131-1001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: KNOB NOSTER, MO, US 
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Official Air Force photo for Maj. Nathan Mueller. [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    131st Bomb Wing names Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    Air National Guard
    Missouri
    ANG
    131st Bomb Wing
    Official Photo
    131BW

