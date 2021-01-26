210126-N-FD648-1005 ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 26, 2021) – Fire Controlmen Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Patterson, gives enlisted surface warfare specialist (ESWS) training to a group of sailors on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Jan. 26, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (US Navy photo by MCSN Ryan Childress)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 21:36 Photo ID: 6502717 VIRIN: 210126-N-FD648-1005 Resolution: 4744x3090 Size: 7.14 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mahan Training [Image 2 of 2], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.