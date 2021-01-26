Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mahan Training [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Mahan Training

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Childress 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210126-N-FD648-1005 ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 26, 2021) – Fire Controlmen Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Patterson, gives enlisted surface warfare specialist (ESWS) training to a group of sailors on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Jan. 26, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (US Navy photo by MCSN Ryan Childress)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 21:36
    Photo ID: 6502717
    VIRIN: 210126-N-FD648-1005
    Location: US
    This work, USS Mahan Training [Image 2 of 2], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS

    USS Mahan General Quarters Drill
    USS Mahan Training

    Navy
    DDG
    Training
    USS Mahan
    DDG 72

