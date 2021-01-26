210126-N-FD648-1029 ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 26, 2021) – Yeoman Petty Officer 2nd Class Tahji Peebles establishes communications with central control station during a general quarters drill on the Alreigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Jan. 26, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (US Navy photo by MCSN Ryan Childress)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 21:36
|Photo ID:
|6502716
|VIRIN:
|210126-N-FD648-1029
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mahan General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 2], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
