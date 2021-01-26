210126-N-FD648-1029 ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 26, 2021) – Yeoman Petty Officer 2nd Class Tahji Peebles establishes communications with central control station during a general quarters drill on the Alreigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Jan. 26, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (US Navy photo by MCSN Ryan Childress)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 21:36 Photo ID: 6502716 VIRIN: 210126-N-FD648-1029 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.47 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mahan General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 2], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.