JRTC3/82DRE

Staff Sgt. Gaylon Glover, a control team observer assigned to Task Force Two, briefs Brazilian Army soldiers assigned to “Culminating Company” on guidelines prior to entering “The Box”, a place the Army uses to test battle tactics and soldier readiness, on Fort Polk, La, January 29, 2021. Brazilian Army soldiers will join Paratroopers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, during this Joint Readiness Training Center rotation.

Date Taken: 01.29.2021