    JRTC3/82DRE [Image 3 of 4]

    JRTC3/82DRE

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jacob Ward 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Cpt. Eric Garcia, assigned to “Culminating Company” of the Brazilian Army, translates observer control team guidelines for his company on Fort Polk, La, January 29, 2021. Brazilian Army soldiers will join Paratroopers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, during this Joint Readiness Training Center rotation.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 17:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC3/82DRE [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Jacob Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Fort Bragg
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    JRTC3/82DRE

