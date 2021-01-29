JRTC3/82DRE

Cpt. Eric Garcia, assigned to “Culminating Company” of the Brazilian Army, translates observer control team guidelines for his company on Fort Polk, La, January 29, 2021. Brazilian Army soldiers will join Paratroopers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, during this Joint Readiness Training Center rotation.

