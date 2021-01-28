Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Monterey Conducts C2X [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Monterey Conducts C2X

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210128-N-WQ732-4004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2021) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Marcus Molinar from Arlington, Texas performs corrosion control on a MH60-R Sea Hawk assigned to the “Swamp Foxes” Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HMS) 74 aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), Jan. 28, 2021. Monterey is underway in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/ Released)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 15:57
    This work, USS Monterey Conducts C2X [Image 3 of 3], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

