USS Monterey Conducts C2X

210128-N-WQ732-4004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2021) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Marcus Molinar from Arlington, Texas performs corrosion control on a MH60-R Sea Hawk assigned to the “Swamp Foxes” Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HMS) 74 aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), Jan. 28, 2021. Monterey is underway in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/ Released)

