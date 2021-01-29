Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    500 Illinois National Guard soldiers mobilize in support of continued security mission in Washington [Image 4 of 8]

    500 Illinois National Guard soldiers mobilize in support of continued security mission in Washington

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Capt. Shane Hill 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Illinois National Guard members board aircraft for transport from the Greater Peoria Air National Guard Base, Peoria, Ill., Jan. 29, 2021, at the request of the U.S. Department of Defense and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in support of the continued security mission in Washington, D.C. Approximately 500 Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers, along with a small contingent of Illinois Air National Guard Airmen, are expected to remain on-duty in the nation’s capital until mid-March. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Shane P. Hill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 15:58
    Photo ID: 6502508
    VIRIN: 210129-Z-XS797-1012
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 500 Illinois National Guard soldiers mobilize in support of continued security mission in Washington [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Shane Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    capitol
    Illinois National Guard
    Army National Guard
    domestic response
    Washington D.C.
    homeland operations

