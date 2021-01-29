Illinois National Guard members board aircraft for transport from the Greater Peoria Air National Guard Base, Peoria, Ill., Jan. 29, 2021, at the request of the U.S. Department of Defense and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in support of the continued security mission in Washington, D.C. Approximately 500 Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers, along with a small contingent of Illinois Air National Guard Airmen, are expected to remain on-duty in the nation’s capital until mid-March. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Shane P. Hill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 15:58 Photo ID: 6502507 VIRIN: 210129-Z-XS797-1008 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.55 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 500 Illinois National Guard soldiers mobilize in support of continued security mission in Washington [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Shane Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.