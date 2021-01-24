Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New Orleans, 31st MEU MIO Exercise [Image 12 of 15]

    USS New Orleans, 31st MEU MIO Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 24, 2021) Helicopters assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 participate in a maritime interdiction training exercise with amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 08:23
    Photo ID: 6502240
    VIRIN: 210124-N-KL617-1263
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans, 31st MEU MIO Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Navy
    Amphibious
    USS New Orleans
    ForgedByTheSea
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

