A 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, M1068 command post vehicle sits atop a lowboy in queue to board the Green Ridge at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Jan. 22, 2021. The equipment, bound for the United Arab Emirates, will be received by 2/1 ABCT Soldiers and is scheduled to be utilized during exercise Iron Union 14. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 04:13
|Photo ID:
|6502167
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-XO165-887
|Resolution:
|594x395
|Size:
|48.04 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Zoran Raduka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14
