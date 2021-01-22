1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14

Capt. Christopher Lang, 1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, and Maj. Gregory Gemedschiew, 1185th DDSB, discuss the loading plan for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, equipment aboard the Green Ridge at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Jan. 22, 2021. The equipment, bound for the United Arab Emirates, will be received by 2/1 ABCT Soldiers and is scheduled to be utilized during exercise Iron Union 14. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

