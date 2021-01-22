Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14 [Image 3 of 5]

    1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14

    KUWAIT

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Zoran Raduka 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Capt. Christopher Lang, 1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, inspects the loading process aboard the Green Ridge at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Jan. 22, 2021. The equipment, bound for the United Arab Emirates, will be received by 2/1 ABCT Soldiers and is scheduled to be utilized during exercise Iron Union 14. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 04:13
    Photo ID: 6502165
    VIRIN: 210122-A-XO165-759
    Resolution: 519x346
    Size: 57.98 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Zoran Raduka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14
    1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14
    1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14
    1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14
    1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    port ops
    310 ESC
    Iron Union
    595 SB
    1185 DDSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT