Capt. Christopher Lang, 1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, inspects the loading process aboard the Green Ridge at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Jan. 22, 2021. The equipment, bound for the United Arab Emirates, will be received by 2/1 ABCT Soldiers and is scheduled to be utilized during exercise Iron Union 14. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 04:13
|Photo ID:
|6502165
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-XO165-759
|Resolution:
|519x346
|Size:
|57.98 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Zoran Raduka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14
