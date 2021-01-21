Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14 [Image 2 of 5]

    1185th Sentinels Stand Ready to Support Iron Union 14

    KUWAIT

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Zoran Raduka 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Humvees, M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and other vehicles are staged for transfer at the Port of Shuaiba for the upcoming Iron Union exercise Jan. 21, 2020 at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait. The recurring, bilateral exercise between the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates strengthens relationships and increases interoperability between the two nation's military forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zoran Raduka, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    port ops
    310 ESC
    Iron Union
    595 SB
    1185 DDSB

