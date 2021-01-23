3/4 Marines practice their warfighting skills

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines (3/4), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct reload drills aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 23, 2021. The Marines of 3/4 conducted weapons training to enhance their capabilities and sharpen their skills for future exercises and operations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody Rowe)

