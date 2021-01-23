Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/4 Marines practice their warfighting skills [Image 8 of 8]

    3/4 Marines practice their warfighting skills

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Cody Rowe 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines (3/4), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct reload drills aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 23, 2021. The Marines of 3/4 conducted weapons training to enhance their capabilities and sharpen their skills for future exercises and operations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody Rowe)

