‘1 Geronimo’ paratroopers are evaluated for the upcoming USARAK Arctic Winter Games 2021

Army Sgt. Austin Bean, a paratrooper assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, prepares to compete a 5K cross country ski course at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2021. The training evaluated the Arctic soldiering skills of multiple teams of ‘1 Geronimo’ paratroopers to select the best group to compete in the upcoming USARAK Arctic Winter Games 2021. Bean is a native of Battle Creek, Mich. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

