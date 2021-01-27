Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘1 Geronimo’ paratroopers are evaluated for the upcoming USARAK Arctic Winter Games 2021 [Image 28 of 32]

    ‘1 Geronimo’ paratroopers are evaluated for the upcoming USARAK Arctic Winter Games 2021

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Army Sgt. Austin Bean, a paratrooper assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, prepares to compete a 5K cross country ski course at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2021. The training evaluated the Arctic soldiering skills of multiple teams of ‘1 Geronimo’ paratroopers to select the best group to compete in the upcoming USARAK Arctic Winter Games 2021. Bean is a native of Battle Creek, Mich. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 23:58
    Photo ID: 6502066
    VIRIN: 210127-F-HY271-0406
    Resolution: 4574x5718
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘1 Geronimo’ paratroopers are evaluated for the upcoming USARAK Arctic Winter Games 2021 [Image 32 of 32], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Winter
    Skijoring
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM

