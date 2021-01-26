210127-N-TL141-1017



PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 27, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Adam Jackson, from Big Fork, Mont., left, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Miguel Mesina, from Las Pinas, Phillipines, thread a wire on the tail rotor of an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 27, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

