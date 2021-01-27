PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 27, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Yaohua Wu, from Brooklyn, N.Y., left, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Denver Harris, from Spokane, Wash., repair a headlight on a P-25A firefighting vehicle on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 27, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 20:25 Photo ID: 6501888 VIRIN: 210127-N-DK867-1010 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 1.42 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71 [Image 21 of 21], by SN Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.