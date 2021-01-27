PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 27, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Yaohua Wu, from Brooklyn, N.Y., left, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Denver Harris, from Spokane, Wash., repair a headlight on a P-25A firefighting vehicle on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 27, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 20:25
|Photo ID:
|6501888
|VIRIN:
|210127-N-DK867-1010
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71 [Image 21 of 21], by SN Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT