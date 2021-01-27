Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JRTC3/82DRE [Image 1 of 3]

    JRTC3/82DRE

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Pvt. Taylor Hernandez of the 82nd Airborne Division poses for a photo on Fort Polk, La., Jan. 27, 2021. Hernandez is a Network Systems Operator for the 82nd Abn. Div.. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 18:49
    Photo ID: 6501705
    VIRIN: 210127-A-ID763-047
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC3/82DRE [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JRTC3/82DRE
    JRTC3/82DRE
    JRTC3/82DRE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    Panther Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT