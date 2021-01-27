Space Force Captain Makes History

U.S. Space Force Capt. Angelo Centeno, 2nd Space Warning Squadron weapons and tactics flight commander, poses for a picture in front of the Radomes at Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 27, 2021. Centeno was one of the first two USSF members to attend and graduate from the Inter-American Squadron Officer School at Lackland AFB, Texas. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua T. Crossman)

Date Taken: 01.27.2021
Location: AURORA, CO, US