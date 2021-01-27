Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Space Force Captain Makes History

    Space Force Captain Makes History

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Crossman 

    Buckley Garrison

    U.S. Space Force Capt. Angelo Centeno, 2nd Space Warning Squadron weapons and tactics flight commander, poses for a picture in front of the Radomes at Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 27, 2021. Centeno was one of the first two USSF members to attend and graduate from the Inter-American Squadron Officer School at Lackland AFB, Texas. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua T. Crossman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 17:24
    Photo ID: 6501632
    VIRIN: 210127-X-DR389-1051
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 835.41 KB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force Captain Makes History, by A1C Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    History
    Air Force
    Inter-American Squadron Officer School
    Space Force
    DEL 4
    Space Delta 4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT