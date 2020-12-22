Exterior shot of Building 2, site of the current 2d Marine Logistics Group headquarters. In 2023, 2d MLG will move its headquarters to a new 35,000 square foot facility in French Creek. Building 2 will then be renovated and become the site of new 2d Marine Division headquarters with 45,000 square feet of added space in 2025. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)
This work, Bldg 2, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to be renovated [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Ginnie Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
