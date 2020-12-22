Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bldg 2, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to be renovated [Image 2 of 3]

    Bldg 2, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to be renovated

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Exterior shot of Building 2, site of the current 2d Marine Logistics Group headquarters. In 2023, 2d MLG will move its headquarters to a new 35,000 square foot facility in French Creek. Building 2 will then be renovated and become the site of new 2d Marine Division headquarters with 45,000 square feet of added space in 2025. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

    MCIEAST
    Camp Lejeune
    2d Marine Logistics Group
    Bldg 2

