Martin Army Community Hospital's Nurse Method Analyst Capt. Ben Stone works out technology glitches ahead of the Army Nurse Corps' 120th Anniversary celebration on February 2.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 12:24
|Photo ID:
|6501123
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-DA014-1001
|Resolution:
|2268x4032
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Nurse Corps: Diverse in Talent, United in Mission [Image 2 of 2], by Jane Lee, identified by DVIDS
Army Nurse Corps: Diverse in Talent, United in Mission
