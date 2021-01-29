Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 12:24 Photo ID: 6501123 VIRIN: 210129-A-DA014-1001 Resolution: 2268x4032 Size: 2.04 MB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army Nurse Corps: Diverse in Talent, United in Mission [Image 2 of 2], by Jane Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.