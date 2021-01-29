Mix Promoted to Captain

210129-N-CC785-0001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 29 2021) - Capt. Ray Leung, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, pins the badge on newly promoted Fire Capt. William Mix, Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services, during a ceremony at the Fire Station, Bldg. 106, while GLF&ES Fire Chief Sam Feltner looks on. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)
