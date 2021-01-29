210129-N-CC785-0001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 29 2021) - Capt. Ray Leung, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, pins the badge on newly promoted Fire Capt. William Mix, Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services, during a ceremony at the Fire Station, Bldg. 106, while GLF&ES Fire Chief Sam Feltner looks on. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 11:08 Photo ID: 6501011 VIRIN: 210129-N-CC785-0001 Resolution: 720x720 Size: 196.94 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mix Promoted to Captain, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.