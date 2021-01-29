Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mix Promoted to Captain

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    210129-N-CC785-0001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 29 2021) - Capt. Ray Leung, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, pins the badge on newly promoted Fire Capt. William Mix, Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services, during a ceremony at the Fire Station, Bldg. 106, while GLF&ES Fire Chief Sam Feltner looks on. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mix Promoted to Captain, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    Fire Department
    Great Lakes

