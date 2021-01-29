Boston (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Religious Program Specialist Jesse Kiepper, receives his anchors during USS Constitution’s Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 10:40 Photo ID: 6501003 VIRIN: 210129-N-YT019-0040 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.23 MB Location: CHARLESTOWN, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Religious Program Specialist Jesse Kiepper, receives his anchors during USS Constitution’s Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.