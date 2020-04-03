Robins AFB placemat

This layout was created for the production of placemats communicating the mission, vision, priorities, economic impact and operations of the 78th Air Base Wing and its 54 mission partners at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The two-sided document features the 78th ABW on side one and largest mission partners on side two. (U.S. Air Force layout by Tommie Horton)

Date Taken: 03.04.2020