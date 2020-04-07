Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve electrical technician makes it safer for Operation Inherent Resolve Soldiers [Image 3 of 3]

    Army Reserve electrical technician makes it safer for Operation Inherent Resolve Soldiers

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Maj. Khoran Lee 

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 William Bruck, an electrical engineer, deployed with the 457th FEST-installs hookups to primepower distribution panel for the AC-130 gunship mechanics operation building in Al Asad Air Base, Iraq.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 09:31
    Photo ID: 6500951
    VIRIN: 200704-A-QD893-113
    Resolution: 3264x2448
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve electrical technician makes it safer for Operation Inherent Resolve Soldiers [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Khoran Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve electrical technician makes it safer for Operation Inherent Resolve Soldiers
    Army Reserve electrical technician makes it safer for Operation Inherent Resolve Soldiers
    Army Reserve electrical technician makes it safer for Operation Inherent Resolve Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve electrical technician makes it safer for Operation Inherent Resolve Soldiers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Syria
    Iraq
    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT