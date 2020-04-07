Chief Warrant Officer 4 William Bruck, an electrical engineer, deployed with the 457th FEST-installs hookups to primepower distribution panel for the AC-130 gunship mechanics operation building in Al Asad Air Base, Iraq.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 09:31
|Photo ID:
|6500951
|VIRIN:
|200704-A-QD893-113
|Resolution:
|3264x2448
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve electrical technician makes it safer for Operation Inherent Resolve Soldiers [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Khoran Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve electrical technician makes it safer for Operation Inherent Resolve Soldiers
LEAVE A COMMENT