    MING supports community COVID-19 vaccination [Image 6 of 14]

    MING supports community COVID-19 vaccination

    GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan Army and Air National Guard members prepare, administer, and document COVID-19 vaccinations at the DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jan. 28, 2021. The Michigan National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Teams have augmented with local health organizations as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 09:18
    Photo ID: 6500940
    VIRIN: 210128-Z-LI010-1006
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MING supports community COVID-19 vaccination [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Guard
    Vaccination
    Army
    COVID-19

