January is National Blood Donor Month and the Armed Services Blood Program reminds service members and the military community of the importance of donating blood. Blood donated to the ASBP is from the military community, for the military community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 05:11 Photo ID: 6500684 VIRIN: 210129-D-NV777-731 Resolution: 961x486 Size: 66.54 KB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASBP shares importance of blood donations during National Blood Donor Month, by Lisette Kin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.