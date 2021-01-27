CJTF-HOA participates in CHOD conference

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and members of the CJTF-HOA staff virtually attend the 2021 African Chiefs of Defense Conference hosted by U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, Jan. 27, 2021. The purpose of the conference was to discuss key security challenges and opportunities and to work together to improve security, stability, and prosperity in Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

