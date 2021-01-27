Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA participates in CHOD conference [Image 3 of 3]

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana Cable 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and members of the CJTF-HOA staff virtually attend the 2021 African Chiefs of Defense Conference hosted by U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, Jan. 27, 2021. The purpose of the conference was to discuss key security challenges and opportunities and to work together to improve security, stability, and prosperity in Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 02:07
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA participates in CHOD conference [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

