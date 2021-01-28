JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 28, 2021) Adm. John Aquilino, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander, speaks with Adm. Yamamura, Chief of Japanese Maritime Staff and Vice Adm. Noonan, Chief of Navy Australia during a virtual key leader engagement. Key leader engagements remain vitally important to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing venues to strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 21:54
|Photo ID:
|6500253
|VIRIN:
|210128-N-AT895-1014
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACFLT Virtual Key Leader Engagement, by PO1 Nathan Laird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
