PACFLT Virtual Key Leader Engagement

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 28, 2021) Adm. John Aquilino, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander, speaks with Adm. Yamamura, Chief of Japanese Maritime Staff and Vice Adm. Noonan, Chief of Navy Australia during a virtual key leader engagement. Key leader engagements remain vitally important to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing venues to strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)

