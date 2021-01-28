Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACFLT Virtual Key Leader Engagement

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Laird 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 28, 2021) Adm. John Aquilino, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander, speaks with Adm. Yamamura, Chief of Japanese Maritime Staff and Vice Adm. Noonan, Chief of Navy Australia during a virtual key leader engagement. Key leader engagements remain vitally important to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing venues to strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 21:54
    Location: HI, US
    Pacific Ocean

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    PACFLT

