A reporter raises her hand to ask a question as Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby briefs the media, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 28, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 18:58
|Photo ID:
|6500169
|VIRIN:
|210128-D-BN624-0425
|Resolution:
|3777x2518
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Secretary Briefs the Media [Image 7 of 7], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT