    Pentagon Press Secretary Briefs the Media [Image 7 of 7]

    Pentagon Press Secretary Briefs the Media

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    A reporter raises her hand to ask a question as Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby briefs the media, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 28, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:58
    Photo ID: 6500169
    VIRIN: 210128-D-BN624-0425
    Resolution: 3777x2518
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Press Secretary Briefs the Media [Image 7 of 7], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    briefing
    John Kirby
    Pentagon Press Secretary

