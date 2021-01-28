Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Officials Brief Media on COVID-19 Update [Image 4 of 7]

    Defense Officials Brief Media on COVID-19 Update

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Joint Staff Surgeon Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs briefs the media, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 28, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:58
    Photo ID: 6500166
    VIRIN: 210128-D-BN624-0248
    Resolution: 5332x3555
    Size: 7.36 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Officials Brief Media on COVID-19 Update [Image 7 of 7], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    coronavirus
    COVID

