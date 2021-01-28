Audio Visual and Broadcast Engineer Andrea Arredondo works in the studio control room as Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby briefs the media, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 28, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 18:57
|Photo ID:
|6500163
|VIRIN:
|210128-D-BN624-0330
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.3 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Pentagon Press Secretary Briefs the Media [Image 7 of 7], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
